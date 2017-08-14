Federal government stalling construction of new Alaska ferry

The design and funding for a new Alaska ferry are ready to go, but the federal government is not.
The Juneau Empire reports Alaska Department of Transportation Commissioner Marc Luiken Friday warned members of the state Marine Transportation Advisory Board that an effort to build a new oceangoing ferry may run into trouble with the federal government.
Under federal law, “all steel or iron products that are permanently incorporated in a Federal-aid highway construction project” must be made in a “domestic manufacturing process.”
That law holds true even if no one in the United States builds a particular part.
The only way to get around the law is to request a waiver from the administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, and President Trump has yet to appoint one.
Recent headlines
-
Kasilof man charged with making false 911 calls to divert pursuitClayton Nelson is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, assault and terroristic threatening. He's also charged with driving with a revoked license and violating conditions of his release.
-
Update: Seaplane passenger recounts emergency water landing in Juneau areaThe pilot made an emergency landing about 150 feet from Coghlan Island. All five people aboard the plane were able to swim to shore.
-
Longtime Juneau painter Herb Bonnett dies at 87Bonnett’s paintings of boats and planes and iconic local landmarks are all over Juneau, including a very large painting on the back wall of the Juneau Assembly’s chambers at City Hall.
-
Former Thane attraction to be razed for tribal culture parkJuneau's Docks and Harbors board has given the green light for firefighters to burn down the former Thane Ore House restaurant. The 35-year-old former attraction is being razed to make way for a Alaska Native cultural immersion park.