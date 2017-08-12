Federal officials tag drug package, make arrests at Fourth Street house

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two people in Juneau who handled a drug package after it was spotted in the mailing process and then tagged by federal officials have been arrested.
The Juneau Empire reports 44-year-old Christian John Peters and 34-year-old Tiffany Jo Spaulding were arraigned on Thursday in U.S. District Court after a multi-agency warrant search of their house.
U.S. Postal Service Inspector Aaron Behnen says he came across a suspicious package from California on Aug. 6. He says it was sent to “Rosetta Stone” at the suspects’ address. It contained a large canister of coffee filled with 50 pills identified as oxycodone and 221 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Federal officials placed an electronic alerting and tracking device inside the package and acted when it indicated that the package was opened.
Recent headlines
-
Metlakatla celebrates traditions on Founder’s DayAugust 7, is Founder’s Day in Metlakatla. In 1887, Duncan arrived at Annette Island with about 800 Tsimshians from British Columbia and founded what is now Metlakatla Indian Community, about 15 miles south of Ketchikan.
-
Sitka murder defendant to seek change of venueAfter his arrest, Yerkes was held first in Sitka’s jail and then he was moved to Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau.
-
3 dead after violence linked to white nationalist protest in VirginiaNineteen people were reportedly injured in the crash. Earlier Saturday, the Virginia governor declared a state of emergency after white nationalists and counterprotesters clashed at a rally.
-
GCI lawsuit against ADN seeks back rent, utilities — and evictionMedia watchers say a combination of industry trends and business mismanagement are putting one of the state’s main news sources in jeopardy.