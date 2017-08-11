NOAA scientist finds rare whales in the Bering Sea

The North Pacific right whale is one of the rarest animals in the Bering Sea.

Only about 30 North Pacific right whales inhabit the eastern Bering Sea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

This week, a NOAA researcher was able to find and collect information on not one but two of these whales.

NOAA Fisheries researcher Jessica Crance uses acoustic instruments to listen for whales, finding them by sound.

Crance is part of an international team of scientists studying large whales in the Bering Sea this summer.

The team set sail from Dutch Harbor in July to conduct the International Whaling Commission’s Pacific Ocean Whale and Ecosystem Research survey.

This is the eighth year of the survey, and the first to use acoustic instruments to listen for whales.

NOAA plans to survey the entire Bering Sea over the next three years. Besides the rare North Pacific right whales, the scientists on board will study several other species, including humpback, sperm and fin whales.

The long-term goal of the surveys is to assess the populations of large whales in the North Pacific, in order to determine what, if any, conservation measures may be necessary.

The project is expected to last 10 years or more.