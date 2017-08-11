Newscast – Friday, August 11, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Bluejack gold mine in British Columbia near the controversial KSM mining complex begins operations
- NOAA researchers identify extremely rare whale species in the Bering Sea
- State ferry Tustumena returns to service after wasted steel took it out of commission in March
Recent headlines
Recall election spotlights political division in HainesHaines voters will decide Tuesday whether to recall half their borough Assembly. Three Assembly members are accused of misconduct in office. But the discontent driving the recall is about much more than the official charges. And the recall leaders have repeatedly refused to defend their views on the record.
Hilcorp reports another spill in Cook InletHilcorp has reported another spill this week. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the spill happened Monday on the Steelhead platform the company operates in the Trading Bay oil field in Cook Inlet.
Global warming makes expedition to ice-locked North Pole possibleTwo specially equipped sailboats are attempting a voyage that’s never been done before – a trip to the North Pole. Led by a British explorer, the international crew has moved the boats from their home in Sitka up to Nome, where they’re hoping to launch for their journey to the Pole this weekend.
NOAA scientist finds rare whales in the Bering SeaThe North Pacific right whale is one of the rarest animals in the Bering Sea. Only about 30 North Pacific right whales inhabit the eastern Bering Sea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. This week, a NOAA researcher was able to find and collect information on not one but two of these whales.