Newscast – Friday, August 11, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Bluejack gold mine in British Columbia near the controversial KSM mining complex begins operations
  • NOAA researchers identify extremely rare whale species in the Bering Sea
  • State ferry Tustumena returns to service after wasted steel took it out of commission in March
Recent headlines

  • A sign supporting the Haines recall campaign. (Photo by Abbey Collins/KHNS)

    Recall election spotlights political division in Haines

    Haines voters will decide Tuesday whether to recall half their borough Assembly. Three Assembly members are accused of misconduct in office. But the discontent driving the recall is about much more than the official charges. And the recall leaders have repeatedly refused to defend their views on the record.

  • Hilcorp reports another spill in Cook Inlet

    Hilcorp has reported another spill this week. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the spill happened Monday on the Steelhead platform the company operates in the Trading Bay oil field in Cook Inlet.
  • Arctic Mission’s crew hails from Britain, the Netherlands, and the United States. From left to right: Jaap van Rijckevorsel, Tim Gordon, Pen Hadow, Nick Carter, Frances Brann, Heather Bauscher, Erik de Jong, Krystina Scheller, Fukimi, Tegid Cartwright and Conor McDonnell. (Photo courtesy Conor McDonnell)

    Global warming makes expedition to ice-locked North Pole possible

    Two specially equipped sailboats are attempting a voyage that’s never been done before – a trip to the North Pole. Led by a British explorer, the international crew has moved the boats from their home in Sitka up to Nome, where they’re hoping to launch for their journey to the Pole this weekend.
  • An extremely rare North Pacific right whale. (Public domain photo by John Durban, NOAA, Wikipedia Commons)

    NOAA scientist finds rare whales in the Bering Sea

    The North Pacific right whale is one of the rarest animals in the Bering Sea. Only about 30 North Pacific right whales inhabit the eastern Bering Sea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. This week, a NOAA researcher was able to find and collect information on not one but two of these whales.
