Juneau Afternoon – 8-8-17

Telling Tales with MsG celebrated the “Summer of Love”.

 

 

“Going Sentimental” by Rachel Vail

 

POEMS

Don’t Want this Love to Disappear by Ray Friedlander

Iodine Rain by Bill Merk

Untitled-to be continued by Mike Christenson

 

Recent headlines

  • Arctic Mission’s crew hails from Britain, the Netherlands, and the United States. From left to right: Jaap van Rijckevorsel, Tim Gordon, Pen Hadow, Nick Carter, Frances Brann, Heather Bauscher, Erik de Jong, Krystina Scheller, Fukimi, Tegid Cartwright and Conor McDonnell. (Photo courtesy Conor McDonnell)

    Global warming makes expedition to ice-locked North Pole possible

    Two specially equipped sailboats are attempting a voyage that’s never been done before – a trip to the North Pole. Led by a British explorer, the international crew has moved the boats from their home in Sitka up to Nome, where they’re hoping to launch for their journey to the Pole this weekend.
  • An extremely rare North Pacific right whale. (Public domain photo by John Durban, NOAA, Wikipedia Commons)

    NOAA scientist finds rare whales in the Bering Sea

    The North Pacific right whale is one of the rarest animals in the Bering Sea. Only about 30 North Pacific right whales inhabit the eastern Bering Sea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. This week, a NOAA researcher was able to find and collect information on not one but two of these whales.
  • Gov. Bill Walker hold up a signed Senate Bill 88, the Alaska Mental Health Trust land exchange. (Photo by Leila Kheiry/KRBD)

    Walker signs SB 88, Mental Health Trust land exchange

    Alaska Gov. Bill Walker was joined in Ketchikan on Thursday by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, state Sen. Bert Stedman and state Rep. Dan Ortiz to sign a bill accepting a land trade between the U.S. Forest Service and Alaska Mental Health Trust.

  • Trump says U.S. military is ‘locked and loaded’ to deal with North Korea

    North Korea has threatened to send missiles toward Guam. In his latest tweet about the isolated regime, President Trump says, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded."
