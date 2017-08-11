Hilcorp reports another spill in Cook Inlet

Hilcorp has reported another spill this week.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the spill happened Monday on the Steelhead platform the company operates in the Trading Bay oil field in Cook Inlet.
DEC spokesperson Candice Bressler said 200 gallons of an oil-based drilling mud was released from the platform, of which, 2 gallons ended up in Cook Inlet.
The cause of the spill is still under investigation, and Bressler says DEC is working the company to review safety protocols.
Hilcorp owns 15 of the 17 drilling platforms in the Inlet.
Routine tests were performed on Steelhead in June to make sure blowout valves were working properly.
A natural gas pipeline running from the platform was the source of a subsea gas leak earlier this year.
Recent headlines
-
Global warming makes expedition to ice-locked North Pole possibleTwo specially equipped sailboats are attempting a voyage that’s never been done before – a trip to the North Pole. Led by a British explorer, the international crew has moved the boats from their home in Sitka up to Nome, where they’re hoping to launch for their journey to the Pole this weekend.
-
NOAA scientist finds rare whales in the Bering SeaThe North Pacific right whale is one of the rarest animals in the Bering Sea. Only about 30 North Pacific right whales inhabit the eastern Bering Sea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. This week, a NOAA researcher was able to find and collect information on not one but two of these whales.
-
Walker signs SB 88, Mental Health Trust land exchangeAlaska Gov. Bill Walker was joined in Ketchikan on Thursday by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, state Sen. Bert Stedman and state Rep. Dan Ortiz to sign a bill accepting a land trade between the U.S. Forest Service and Alaska Mental Health Trust.
-
Trump says U.S. military is ‘locked and loaded’ to deal with North KoreaNorth Korea has threatened to send missiles toward Guam. In his latest tweet about the isolated regime, President Trump says, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded."