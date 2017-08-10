Newscast – Thursday, August 10, 2017

Stories include: an oil spoil from a North Slope well owned by Caelus Energy; a crash injures people on a tour in Skagway Wednesday; the Coast Guard Cutter Maple reaches the Northwest Passage Aug. 3 on its way to Baltimore; and the realities of the Southeast king salmon closure hits home.
Recent headlines
-
After 20 years of work, bison team win award for conservation effortsAfter over 20 years of hard work, a dogged crew of wildlife managers has successfully reintroduced wood bison to the tundra of Southwest Alaska. Now, they’ve received an award for it.
-
New Skagway port lease may go to special election instead of October voteSkagway leaders continue to work on a 15-year tidelands lease that would prolong a private company’s control of the waterfront. Residents will get a chance to weigh in through a public vote. But the Assembly is now talking about scheduling a special election later in the year, instead of rushing to meet deadlines for the Oct. 3 general election.
-
Nearly 30 people hurt in Skagway tour accidentNearly 30 people were injured Wednesday on a tour in Skagway. According to a news release from the city, a Unimog touring vehicle went off the road at the Alaska Excursions Dog Camp about 11 a.m.
-
Juneau’s first-ever, coho-only summer salmon derby kicks off FridayParticipants in this weekend's Golden North Salmon Derby must return all king salmon to the ocean unharmed.