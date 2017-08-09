Newscast – Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Stories include the sale of the Juneau Empire and two other Alaska newspapers by Morris Communications, a dead whale found on the bow of a cruise ship in Ketchikan, and the Golden North Salmon Derby continuing despite a new prohibition against keeping king salmon.
Recent headlines
-
Necropsy planned for humpback hit by cruise shipA Princess Cruise Lines ship traveling through Southeast Alaska’s Inside Passage hit a humpback whale that became lodged on the front bulbous bow. The whale was removed after the Grand Princess docked in downtown Ketchikan Wednesday morning, and the dead animal was towed to a nearby beach.
-
Juneau Empire, Peninsula Clarion, Homer News sold to GateHouse MediaThe Juneau Empire, Peninsula Clarion and Homer News are among 11 newspapers sold by Morris Communications for $120 million. The new owner is GateHouse Media which has been aggressively buying newspapers across the United States.
-
Fighting summer hunger through creative collaborationsIn Talkeetna, about 40 percent of the elementary school kids qualify for free or reduced lunch. That’s great for keeping bellies full during the school year, but not during breaks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers free summer meals, but they have to be served at a specific site, like a school or library.
-
Ticks a growing concern for AlaskansIt's still largely a Lower 48 problem, but being bitten by a tick can have serious health consequences. There's Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme Disease, both of which can cause long-lasting organ, joint and neurological problems, which in some cases can be fatal.