Juneau Afternoon – 8-10-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling will host.
We’ll talk with landscaper Dave Lendrum about plying his art at UAS;
We’ll also talk with Denise Guizio and Sergei Niehaus about some changes at Capital Transit;
Sally Schlicting will be here to highlight the upcoming Con Brio Concert Series;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Another mine opens close to the Alaska borderA new gold mine has gone into production near British Columbia’s border with Southeast Alaska. It’s one of several prospects under exploration near creeks or rivers that flow into the region.
NTSB unsure what led to 2015 Lynn Canal plane crash, investigation completedA private plane crashed in November 2015 near Eldred Rock in the Lynn Canal, injuring four Haines residents, who swam to shore to save themselves. An investigation into the incident is now complete, but it’s still unclear why the plane went down.
Necropsy planned for humpback hit by cruise shipA Princess Cruise Lines ship traveling through Southeast Alaska’s Inside Passage hit a humpback whale that became lodged on the front bulbous bow. The whale was removed after the Grand Princess docked in downtown Ketchikan Wednesday morning, and the dead animal was towed to a nearby beach.
Juneau Empire, Peninsula Clarion, Homer News sold to GateHouse MediaThe Juneau Empire, Peninsula Clarion and Homer News are among 11 newspapers sold by Morris Communications for $120 million. The new owner is GateHouse Media, which has been aggressively buying newspapers across the United States.