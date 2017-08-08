Video: Life after the spill

Shrimp fisherman Gordon Scott has seen plenty of changes in his thirty-plus years on the water in Prince William Sound. His personal history has been intertwined with the trans-Alaska pipeline since he arrived in the state.
Recent headlines
-
Two hikers rescued separately on same day off West Glacier TrailCCFR Assistant Chief Tod Chambers was on duty Sunday. During the first rescue, he remarked how many fewer rescues there were this summer. When he was called out again that same day for a second rescue, he joked that he jinxed it.
-
Walker receives national attention as example for politico independentsWalker said on Politico’s Off Message podcast that Trump’s stated wish to achieve energy dominance is good for Alaska.
-
Feds seek comments on Alaska’s in-state natural gas pipelineThe Alaska Standalone Pipeline project would bring gas from the North Slope to communities in Alaska.
-
Juneau chef takes home top prize at Great American Seafood Cook-OffJuneau chef Lionel Uddipa of Salt won the Great American Seafood Cook-Off for his dish of smoked Alaskan king crab with risotto.