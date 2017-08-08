Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017

In this newscast:
- The National Endowment for the Humanities is funding Native language education programs around the country, and
- local authorities rescue two separate stranded hikers in roughly the same area off West Glacier Trail on the same day.
Recent headlines
Trump says U.S. will meet North Korean threats with ‘fire and fury’The president's remarks, made during a meeting while he is on a "working vacation" in New Jersey, follow similar remarks by North Korea a day earlier.
Anchorage Parks and Recreation builds new community garden plots to keep up with demandAcross the city, demand for plots is roughly twice the amount that’s available, which has created long wait lists for would-be gardeners. David Parrish said he would like to see more gardens closer to where he lives.
In Angoon, a rural water system gets help from beaversFor about the past seven years, the federal dollars for Alaska’s water and sewer projects has remained flat. That’s a big problem in rural parts of the state, where the existing infrastructure is getting old, and the cost to replace or upgrade those systems is growing.
YK Delta tribes sign treaty, forming Nunavut provisional governmentA provisional government was formed last Thursday at the Bethel Cultural Center. Over the last three days, and many long discussions, a treaty was signed to form the Provisional Nunavut Alaska Government to unite the 56 village tribes in the region.