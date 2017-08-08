Juneau Afternoon – 8-9-17

By August 8, 2017A Juneau Afternoon
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli DeLaney will host.
Brenda Wright will be here to highlight Saturday’s Audubon Wild Berry Walk;
Reggie Schepp will be here to give a preview of upcoming Juneau Jazz & Classics concerts;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
0

Recent headlines

X