Newscast — Monday, August 7, 2017

In this newscast:
- Police searched a downtown house that neighbors suspect is used for criminal acts.
- Juneau wildlife managers believe this year will bring a successful deer hunting season.
Recent headlines
U.S. senators: Same state, same party, not same pageWhile Sen. Lisa Murkowski was in the national spotlight for defying her party on health care, Alaska’s other senator, Dan Sullivan, stuck to the party line and attracted little attention. This was hardly the first time they’ve split their votes.
North Korea threatens ‘ultimate measures’ over new U.N. sanctionsNorth Korea is blaming the United States and threatening "something thousands of times worse" in response to a package of sanctions that the U.N. Security Council passed unanimously over the weekend.
Police search downtown house neighbors suspect for criminal activityIn a press release, Juneau Police Department said the officers served a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Fourth Street Friday.
BlueCrest to pause drilling in Cook InletBlueCrest says they'll get back to work when the state pays it $75 million in tax credits.