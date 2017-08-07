Juneau Afternoon – 8-8-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll get the details about SEACC’s Herbert Glacier Bike/Hike;
We’ll take in the fourth installment of Midnight Oil and learn more about how the TransAlaska Oil Pipeline has affected our state;
Learn about the Upcoming Rotary BrewFest;
Recent headlines
-
State budget cuts hitting Interior’s main public media companyThe state’s fiscal situation is taking a toll on one of Alaska’s longest operating and largest public media companies.
-
U.S. senators: Same state, same party, not same pageWhile Sen. Lisa Murkowski was in the national spotlight for defying her party on health care, Alaska’s other senator, Dan Sullivan, stuck to the party line and attracted little attention. This was hardly the first time they’ve split their votes.
-
North Korea threatens ‘ultimate measures’ over new U.N. sanctionsNorth Korea is blaming the United States and threatening "something thousands of times worse" in response to a package of sanctions that the U.N. Security Council passed unanimously over the weekend.
-
Police search downtown house neighbors suspect for criminal activityIn a press release, Juneau Police Department said the officers served a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Fourth Street Friday.