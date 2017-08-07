Juneau Afternoon – 8-8-17

By August 7, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.

We’ll get the details about SEACC’s Herbert Glacier Bike/Hike;

We’ll take in the fourth installment of Midnight Oil and learn more about how the TransAlaska Oil Pipeline has affected our state;

Learn about the Upcoming Rotary BrewFest;

