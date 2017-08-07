The future of an oil state: What’s next for Alaska? | MIDNIGHT OIL: Episode 08

Today, the trans-Alaska pipeline carries a quarter of what it did in its heyday. And so Alaska is facing the question its been ducking for forty years: Will we always be an oil state?
Recent headlines
‘Freedom of information’ costs set to rise in JuneauThe Juneau Assembly approved protocols for responding to freedom of information requests. But critics say it will make public records requests more expensive.
Drue Pearce appointed to U.S. pipeline safety agencyFormer Alaska legislator Drue Pearce has a new job in the Trump administration. She is now the deputy administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Meet Michael Whitney, the Delta’s new — and only — wildlife officerYou might have spotted Michael Whitney checking nets on the Kuskokwim this summer, or camping out in a schoolhouse in Eek before meeting with community members. Before Whitney joined the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge in May, the region had gone without a federal wildlife officer for several years.
Gov. Bill Walker visits Ketchikan for Blueberry Arts FestivalGov. Bill Walker came to Alaska’s First City on Saturday to experience this year’s sun-filled Blueberry Arts Festival. He is attending fairs and festivals around Alaska in place of scheduling the governor’s picnics that have been traditional for the past few years.