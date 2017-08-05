Both sides seek to drop Alaska abortion lawsuit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates and the state of Alaska are seeking to dismiss a lawsuit after the state medical board adopted new regulations for abortions after the first trimester.
Attorneys for Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands and for the state jointly filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the case brought by Planned Parenthood last year. They say the new regulations render the lawsuit moot.
The state medical board, prodded by the lawsuit, addressed provisions that Planned Parenthood challenged as outdated and unnecessary.
That included eliminating a requirement that two doctors weigh in when a woman wants an abortion after the first trimester.
