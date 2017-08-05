Alaska men sentenced in musk oxen poaching case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After pleading guilty in a poaching case, three men were ordered to pay restitution for illegally killing three musk oxen in northwest Alaska.
At their Wednesday sentencing, 33-year-old Thomas Tazruk, 30-year-old Billy Bodfish and 58-year-old Willie Bodfish were ordered to pay $3,000 restitution for each of the three kills, for a total bill of $9,000 to be split among them.
The men are residents of the small Inupiat Eskimo village of Wainwright.
The men also were ordered to pay $500 fines each and forfeit their firearms. They pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges that they took the animals during a closed season and failed to salvage the meat.
Prosecutors say only a hind quarter from one of the animals was salvaged and the rest was left as bait.
Recent headlines
-
BlueCrest to pause drilling in Cook InletBlueCrest says they'll get back to work when the state pays it $75 million in tax credits.
-
With a few weeks to go, Alaska schools are short 245 teachers and special educatorsOn top of Alaska's regular recruitment challenges, the Lower 48's economy is strong, its supply of teachers short, and educators' salaries are on the upswing.
-
U.S. appeals court tosses ex-Blackwater guard’s conviction in 2007 Baghdad massacreNicholas Slatten was convicted of murder in connection with the killing of 14 Iraqi civilians and sentenced to life in prison. The court also ordered that three other former guards be resentenced.
-
Search and rescue underway for U.S. marines in ‘mishap’ off Australian coastMost service members were rescued, but three remain unaccounted for after their aircraft "entered the water."