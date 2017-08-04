Newscast – Friday, August 4, 2017

In this newscast:

  • A former nonprofit director joins Bartlett Regional Hospital’s leadership team
  • Federal oversight may slow down a plan to dump contaminated soil south of Wrangell
  • Alaska has one of the highest rates of firearm-related deaths in the U.S.

 

