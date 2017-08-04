Newscast – Friday, August 4, 2017

In this newscast:
- A former nonprofit director joins Bartlett Regional Hospital’s leadership team
- Federal oversight may slow down a plan to dump contaminated soil south of Wrangell
- Alaska has one of the highest rates of firearm-related deaths in the U.S.
Recent headlines
-
U.S. economy adds 209,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 4.3 percentThe number of estimated jobs last month topped the expectations of most economists. Average hourly wages rose by 9 cents.
-
Lt. Gov. Mallott says he and Gov. Walker will run for re-electionMallott told KINY that they’ll run together. Even for incumbents, that may be an uphill fight.
-
Juneau man arrested after allegedly stealing SUV from Breeze In parking lotA Juneau man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Subaru Forester from a Valley parking lot. Koby Blake, 26, faces a charge of first-degree vehicle theft and driving with a revoked license.
-
Bartlett hires former Juneau nonprofit directorBartlett Regional Hospital's newest senior administrator was -- until very recently -- executive director of a youth nonprofit. Neither the former director nor Juneau Youth Services will say why they parted ways.