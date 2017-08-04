Auto Draft

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling will host.

We’ll hear another segment of Midnight Oil about how the Trans-Alaska Pipeline has affected our state;

We’ll talk with Chief Ed Mercer about police activities

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon. Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on line on demand via ktoo.org.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Mind Over Matter, with Dr. Elaine Schroeder- followed by Bioneers, and at 8:30, Making Contact.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.