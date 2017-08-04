Auto Draft

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling will host.
We’ll hear another segment of Midnight Oil about how the Trans-Alaska Pipeline has affected our state;
We’ll talk with Chief Ed Mercer about police activities
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Mind Over Matter, with Dr. Elaine Schroeder- followed by Bioneers, and at 8:30, Making Contact.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
State capital budget funds some Southeast projectsAmong the funded projects are replacement floats for a harbor in Wrangell, cruise ship dock improvements in Ketchikan and Hoonah and renovation of the headquarters for the Alaska Permanent Fund in Juneau.
U.S. economy adds 209,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 4.3 percentThe number of estimated jobs last month topped the expectations of most economists. Average hourly wages rose by 9 cents.
Lt. Gov. Mallott says he and Gov. Walker will run for re-electionMallott told KINY that they’ll run together. Even for incumbents, that may be an uphill fight.
Juneau man arrested after allegedly stealing SUV from Breeze In parking lotA Juneau man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Subaru Forester from a Valley parking lot. Koby Blake, 26, faces a charge of first-degree vehicle theft and driving with a revoked license.