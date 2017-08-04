Audiogram: The future of an oil state

Today, the trans-Alaska pipeline carries a quarter of what it did in its heyday. And so Alaska is facing the question its been ducking for forty years: Will we always be an oil state?
Recent headlines
-
State lets Conoco expand North Slope unit, but with conditionsThe Department of Natural Resources announced it's allowing Conoco to expand one of its North Slope units, but only under certain conditions.
-
Teaching the next crop of whale entanglement respondersUnalaska has experienced three entangled whales in the last two years. There used to be only one person on the island who could respond to the incidents. But thanks to a recent training, a new response team is in place.
-
Egan calls for criminal justice bill, income taxSenate Bill 54 would have increased jail times for some offenses. The Senate passed the bill by a wide margin.
-
Skagway leaders move toward 15-year waterfront lease, but some hurdles remainSkagway leaders are moving ahead with a new 15-year tidelands lease proposal and they’re hoping to get it to voters this October. The Assembly put some tough questions to the White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad president at a public meeting Thursday.