Juneau man arrested after allegedly stealing SUV from Breeze In parking lot

A Juneau man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Subaru Forester from a Valley parking lot.
Koby Blake, 26, faces a charge of first-degree vehicle theft and driving with a revoked license.
According to a Juneau Police Department news release, a 37-year-old man reported that his blue 2003 Subaru Forester was stolen about 11:13 p.m. Wednesday from Breeze In.
An officer located the vehicle on Mendenhall Loop Road, and performed a traffic stop after the Subaru turned onto Valley Boulevard.
Blake was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Police say the vehicle was not damaged and nothing appeared to be missing.
As of Thursday evening, online court records didn’t list an attorney for Blake.
Recent headlines
-
Lt. Gov. Mallott says he and Gov. Walker will run for re-electionMallott told KINY that they’ll run together. Even for incumbents, that may be an uphill fight.
-
Bartlett hires former Juneau nonprofit directorBartlett Regional Hospital's newest senior administrator was -- until very recently -- executive director of a youth nonprofit. Neither the former director nor Juneau Youth Services will say why they parted ways.
-
Gardentalk – Second plantingMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski encourages us to plant radish, kale, lettuce, spinach, and other vegetables for the remainder of the summer season.
-
Interior head says fences mended with senator over beersIf harsh words were spoken, Sen. Lisa Murkowski appears to have patched things up with Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke. Last week, Zinke called both Alaska senators to tell them the president was not pleased with Murkowski’s vote against Republican health care efforts. Sen. Dan Sullivan told the Alaska Dispatch News Zinke’s message was “pretty clear” and Sullivan said it caused him to fear for Alaska’s development agenda.