Juneau man arrested after allegedly stealing SUV from Breeze In parking lot

A Juneau man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Subaru Forester from a Valley parking lot.

Koby Blake, 26, faces a charge of first-degree vehicle theft and driving with a revoked license.

According to a Juneau Police Department news release, a 37-year-old man reported that his blue 2003 Subaru Forester was stolen about 11:13 p.m. Wednesday from Breeze In.

An officer located the vehicle on Mendenhall Loop Road, and performed a traffic stop after the Subaru turned onto Valley Boulevard.

Blake was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Police say the vehicle was not damaged and nothing appeared to be missing.

As of Thursday evening, online court records didn’t list an attorney for Blake.

