Interior head says fences mended with senator over beers

Update | 4:38 p.m.

If harsh words were spoken, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski appears to have patched things up with Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke.

Last week, Zinke called both Alaska senators to tell them the president was not pleased with Murkowski’s vote against Republican health care efforts.

Sen. Dan Sullivan told the Alaska Dispatch News Zinke’s message was “pretty clear” and Sullivan said it caused him to fear for Alaska’s development agenda.

Murkowski and Zinke both told reporters there were no threats. But, for what it’s worth, on the same afternoon of the phone calls, Murkowski did hastily cancel a hearing on three Interior Department nominees.

Fast forward to Thursday. Zinke tweeted a picture of himself and Murkowski having beers together, two Alaskan Brewing Company pale ales. And he tweeted a chummy message:

Coincidence or not, Murkowski re-scheduled the cancelled Energy Committee meeting today and advanced the three nominees.

~ Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

Original story | 2:35 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he’s mended fences with Lisa Murkowski after a widely reported dispute over the Alaska senator’s vote to oppose the GOP health care bill.

Zinke has tweeted a photo of the two Republicans enjoying Alaskan beers at his Washington home Wednesday night.

Here’s what he says in the tweet: “I say dinner, she says brews. My friends know me well.”

The tweet includes a beer emoji.

A published report said that Zinke called Murkowski last week to warn of repercussions for Alaska if she failed to toe the Trump administration line’s on health care.

Murkowski — who heads the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee — has said she didn’t consider the call a threat.

Zinke calls the idea of a threat “laughable.”

~ Matthew Daly, Associated Press