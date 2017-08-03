Gardentalk – Second planting

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski encourages us to plant radish, kale, lettuce, spinach, mustard greens and other vegetables for the remainder of the summer season. Many will grow and be ready for harvest within 60 days or less, while others will continue growing as temperatures cool.

“Since we’ve had so much rain and, of course, the plants have grown, they’ve used up fertilizer or it’s been leached out,” Buyarski said. Many planters or garden beds will need a fresh application of plant food.

“They need that fertilizer to keep them growing,” Buyarski said.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/08/garden080317b.mp3 Listen to the August 3 segment of Gardentalk about mid-summer planting:

Buyarski recommends harvesting any of those early season vegetables that are currently bolting. Lettuce, for example, can taste bitter after it has bolted.