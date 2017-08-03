Dillingham police arrest man allegedly dealing heroin from boat

Dillingham police arrested a man Saturday night who was allegedly dealing heroin from a boat in the harbor.
Andrew “Weebee” Olsen, 29, was charged with one count of felony drug possession and one count of felony drug trafficking.
Police say they received a tip last week that there was a suspicious number of people coming and going from the fishing vessel Andy O.
Officers monitored the activity before they were granted a search warrant.
Five officers boarded and found numerous people onboard.
During a search they turned up 6 grams of heroin, more than 100 new syringes, a digital scale, burnt foil and other paraphernalia consistent with using and dealing heroin.
Police say the 6 grams of heroin would have provided an estimated 60 doses. Olsen had $275 cash on his person.
Olsen was listed as the operator of the boat and was arrested. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail at arraignment on the two charges.
Mary Tilden, 39, of Dillingham, also was onboard the Andy O, and had one dose of heroin on her person at the time of the search, according to police.
Tilden is on probation following a series of drug-related burglary and theft charges she pleaded to last fall.
Recent headlines
-
Gray whale that swam up Kuskokwim could have been seeking foodAlaskan waters have warmed significantly with climate change, and one result is fewer of these cold-water loving crustaceans to feed gray whales, which sends the inquisitive whales into new habitats looking for food.
-
Family friend of slain Alaska cruise ship passenger fundraises for victim’s daughtersA family friend and neighbor of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska's coast last week is raising money for her three daughters. He said the family appeared happy, and that he's trying to help the children with a GoFundMe campaign.
-
Juneau’s whale park named for Bill OverstreetThe whale sculpture and fountain on Juneau's waterfront will be named Mayor Bill Overstreet Park. The Assembly has also decided to authorize more work for contractor Admiralty Construction which is finishing the third and final phase.
-
Following trooper loss, Haines looks at expanding police serviceHaines’ loss of state trooper may trigger a major change to the way local police service is funded and structured. The trooper loss might result in an expansion of Haines police jurisdiction – from just the townsite to borough-wide.