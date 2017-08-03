Kodiak artist transforms junk metal into tentacled bracelets, nautical pendants

On the First Friday Art Walk this week, the Alutiiq Museum will feature a local artist who uses the Kodiak environment as inspiration for crafting jewelry.
One of Nannette Foster’s most recent items is an octopus pendant hanging from a chain and clinging onto green beach glass.
Another is a cuff bracelet where tentacles appear to burst from distressed brass.
Both pieces are part of Foster’s Kodiak-themed Be Wild collection. She crafts the jewelry out of things she finds on beaches, like junk metal.
“Even though there are beautiful greens, there are also just like blah brown things, so I happen to know what it’ll look like after I clean it up,” she said. “I’ll clean it up and it’ll look bright again. I can do what’s called annealing, which is heating it to the point where it’s flexible, and then I can actually imprint designs and change the shape and things like that.”
Foster is trying to work more with silver and copper. She said she includes those metals – and focuses on her Cherokee roots – in her Sedona collection.
“In there you’re gonna see things with maybe a little more of a southwestern feel. Some feathers,” she said. “Almost what you would think of as being kind of typical traditional looks, but with a modern twist when it comes to Native American craftsmanship.”
Foster has gotten a lot of support from people in town, but is thinking about marketing her jewelry nationally too.
The Alutiiq Museum will display her art 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – Second plantingMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski encourages us to plant radish, kale, lettuce, spinach, and other vegetables for the remainder of the summer season.
-
Interior head says fences mended with senator over beersInterior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he's mended fences with Lisa Murkowski after a widely reported dispute over the Alaska senator's vote to oppose the GOP health care bill.
-
Lagoudakis to run for Petersburg mayorPetersburg borough Mayor Cindi Lagoudakis has decided to try and continue on in that role beyond October. Lagoudakis has filed her paperwork with the borough to run for the mayoral seat in the October 3 election.
-
Forest Service could delay Wrangell contaminated soil moveThe U.S. Forest Service could put the brakes on a state plan to store contaminated soil near a Wrangell recreation area.