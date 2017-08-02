Newscast – Wednesday, August 2, 2017

By August 2, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Napaskiak man charged with murder in the death of an off-duty officer,
  • Juneau Police arrest downtown liquor store suspect,
  • Department of Revenue Commissioner Randall Hoffbeck resigns, and
  • More tourists headed to Alaska next summer on cruise ships.
