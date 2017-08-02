Napaskiak home the scene Of Sunday Morning Violent Death

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the shooting death of an off-duty village police officer in Southwest Alaska.

Adam Williams faces charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nunapitchuk VPO Kyle Wassillie, 26, in Napaskiak.

Village public safety officer Greg Larson was called to a scene of a shooting Sunday morning.

When he arrived, a 9-year-old boy came out and told Larson that his older brother had shot a man. Larson went in side and found Wassillie lying in the entryway with a bullet through his chest and stomach area. His breathing was shallow.

The young boy’s brother, Adam Williams, 19, was found “passed out drunk.” Larson handcuffed Williams and Corey Nicholai, 18, who also was found intoxicated in a back room. Neither woke up.

Court documents indicate that the rifle suspected of firing the bullets was found in the kitchen. An empty cartridge was found by the body, and some large empty bottles of vodka also were found in the house.

Wassillie died later that morning.

Nicholai and Williams woke up and admitted they had been drinking earlier, but said that they had no memory of the shooting.

Court documents indicate that a witness confirms the young boy’s account about his brother. Adrian Andrew is a neighbor and called 911 after witnessing the shooting through a window.

Napaskiak is about 5-and-a-half miles south of Bethel in Southwest Alaska.

Adam Williams does not have a prior record.