Juneau Afternoon – 8-3-17

Recent headlines
Family friend of slain Alaska cruise ship passenger fundraises for victim’s daughtersA family friend and neighbor of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska's coast last week is raising money for her three daughters. He said the family appeared happy, and that he's trying to help the children with a GoFundMe campaign.
Juneau’s whale park named for Bill OverstreetThe whale sculpture and fountain on Juneau's waterfront will be named Mayor Bill Overstreet Park. The Assembly has also decided to authorize more work for contractor Admiralty Construction which is finishing the third and final phase.
Following trooper loss, Haines looks at expanding police serviceHaines’ loss of state trooper may trigger a major change to the way local police service is funded and structured. The trooper loss might result in an expansion of Haines police jurisdiction – from just the townsite to borough-wide.
