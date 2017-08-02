Juneau Afternoon – 8-3-17

By August 2, 2017A Juneau Afternoon
Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts:
Amanda Triplette will be here to highlight UAS classes and degree programs;
We’ll talk with Lauren Anderson about activities at the Treadwell Ice Arena;
Infection Preventativist Charlee Gribbon will be here to talk staying germ free;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up!
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,
Thursday afternoon on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-NEWS, repeated at 4 on KRNN. And available on demand via ktoo.org
