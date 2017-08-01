Police arrest downtown liquor store robbery suspect after 12 hours

Kenny’s Liquor Market in downtown Juneau was robbed Monday night and police say they arrested a suspect about 12 hours later.

Cashier Kristin Hoy was working behind the counter during the robbery. She said a man who appeared to have a gun in his pocket laid a bag on the counter and said, “Put money in the bag. If I didn’t need the money so bad, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

She said she put the money from the register into his bag, and he left without incident.

It was only a few moments, but Hoy said it freaked her out and that she only slept about three hours. Her mom, who also works at Kenny’s, posted a photo of the robbery suspect from store cameras on various Facebook pages.

Tuesday morning, the Juneau Police Department said in a news release it got a tip on where to find their suspect. They arrested David Gene Hamilton, 35, for first-degree robbery and an outstanding warrant for missing a court appearance.

Hoy said she’ll sleep better, and that “social media is awesome.”

Hamilton is being held without bail at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.