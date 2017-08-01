Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch opposes the introduction and debate of a resolution in support of the Paris climate agreement,
- Gov. Bill Walker signs a capital budget redirects some of the money earmarked for the suspended Juneau Access Project, and
- local investors express interest in trying to buy AELP from its new Canadian parent company.
Recent headlines
Cruise-ship tourism will expand next summerAlaska's cruise ship passenger numbers are expected to top 1 million this year. Next year, another 60,000 will show up.
‘It makes my heart beat:’ Chilkoot culture camp comes back to lifeAlong the banks of the Chilkoot River near Haines, there’s an old culture camp that stood empty for years. A group of young people recently decided to revitalize the traditional site. The Chilkoot Indian Association and the Haines Public Library worked together this year and last to put on the event.
New Juneau police chief takes reins of departmentEd Mercer, formerly the deputy chief, ascends to the chief's post on Monday after the departure of former chief Bryce Johnson.
Revenue commissioner resigns to serve ministryRandall Hoffbeck has often served as the governor's point person on how to close the state's budget gap.