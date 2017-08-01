Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

By August 1, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch opposes the introduction and debate of a resolution in support of the Paris climate agreement,
  • Gov. Bill Walker signs a capital budget redirects some of the money earmarked for the suspended Juneau Access Project, and
  • local investors express interest in trying to buy AELP from its new Canadian parent company.
