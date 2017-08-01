Juneau’s mayor opposes ‘Climate Mayors’ initiative

The City and Borough of Juneau will revisit its recent decision to join more than 360 U.S. city mayors in affirming its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

But one member of the Juneau Assembly isn’t on board with joining the group of so-called Climate Mayors.

Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch cast the lone vote Monday against considering a resolution to add Juneau to the list of cities committed to climate action.

He took issue with a June 1 release from other climate mayors that criticized the White House.

“One of the things that I noticed is that it says, ‘Climate mayors recently released an open letter to President Trump to oppose his action thus far against climate action,'” the mayor said. “I think we need to be aware that that is part of what we will be joining.”

The resolution to add Juneau to the Climate Mayor’s group is scheduled to go to an Aug. 21 public hearing and vote.