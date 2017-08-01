Bail set at $75,000 for Bethel man accused of murdering his wife

Bail for a Bethel man accused of killing his wife is set at $75,000. He also will need a third-party custodian.

Jason Joseph Lupie, 39, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, a felony, in the death of his wife, Marie Beebe Lupie, 46.

Her body, covered in bruises and lacerations, was found in a Bethel home that morning.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 to 99 years in prison.

Jason Lupie already has one pending charge for assaulting his now-deceased wife. He has had 25 criminal convictions over the past two decades; seven of them for assault.

He is being held at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Throughout Sunday, yellow caution tape surrounded the alleged crime scene.

Police are working on the case with State Troopers and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 907-543-3781 and speak with Investigative Sgt. Amy Davis.