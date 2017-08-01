Bail set at $75,000 for Bethel man accused of murdering his wife

Bail for a Bethel man accused of killing his wife is set at $75,000. He also will need a third-party custodian.
Jason Joseph Lupie, 39, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, a felony, in the death of his wife, Marie Beebe Lupie, 46.
Her body, covered in bruises and lacerations, was found in a Bethel home that morning.
The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 to 99 years in prison.
Jason Lupie already has one pending charge for assaulting his now-deceased wife. He has had 25 criminal convictions over the past two decades; seven of them for assault.
He is being held at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.
Throughout Sunday, yellow caution tape surrounded the alleged crime scene.
Police are working on the case with State Troopers and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 907-543-3781 and speak with Investigative Sgt. Amy Davis.
Recent headlines
-
Cruise-ship tourism will expand next summerAlaska's cruise ship passenger numbers are expected to top 1 million this year. Next year, another 60,000 will show up.
-
‘It makes my heart beat:’ Chilkoot culture camp comes back to lifeAlong the banks of the Chilkoot River near Haines, there’s an old culture camp that stood empty for years. A group of young people recently decided to revitalize the traditional site. The Chilkoot Indian Association and the Haines Public Library worked together this year and last to put on the event.
-
New Juneau police chief takes reins of departmentEd Mercer, formerly the deputy chief, ascends to the chief's post on Monday after the departure of former chief Bryce Johnson.
-
Revenue commissioner resigns to serve ministryRandall Hoffbeck has often served as the governor's point person on how to close the state's budget gap.