No life sentences without parole for juveniles in Alaska

JUNEAU — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating juveniles cannot automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole has not been an issue in Alaska.
Kaci Schroeder is an assistant attorney general with the Alaska Department of Law, and says the state does not have life without parole for juveniles.
She says that in talking with senior prosecutors and in her research, she could not find that there was ever such a sentence. She says Alaska appears to have consistently had definite terms of imprisonment.
Five years ago, the Supreme Court barred mandatory life-without-parole sentences for anyone younger than 18 convicted of murder. Last year, the court made its ruling retroactive, saying the more than 2,000 offenders serving such sentences must get a chance at resentencing. Many states are grappling with the issue.
Recent headlines
-
Plaintiffs seek class action status for property seizure lawsuitTwo men suing the Petersburg borough, a local police officer, a regional narcotics task force and state law enforcement are trying to broaden the lawsuit into a class action that would allow more plaintiffs to become involved.
-
Fish and Game kills grizzly that foraged in unlocked dumpsters around deadhorseThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports shooting a 10-year-old, 300-pound female grizzly Thursday, and capturing her two cubs, after repeated efforts to scare off the animals failed.
-
Test missile launches from KodiakThe Alaska Aerospace Corporation just completed its second missile test of the summer as part of its partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. People in the area at the time report having seen the launch overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
-
Murkowski in Sitka hours after critical health care voteLess than 24 hours after casting a critical vote on health care, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was back in her home state of Alaska. She had choice words about voting her conscience, despite pressure from the GOP and President Donald Trump himself.