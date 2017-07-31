Newscast — Monday, July 31

In this newscast:
- Senator Lisa Murkowski discussed the reasons behind her health care vote.
- Governor Bill Walker said he plans to introduce a tax bill.
- Alaska Representative Shelley Hughes has breast cancer.
Recent headlines
Fish and Game kills grizzly that foraged in unlocked dumpsters around deadhorseThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports shooting a 10-year-old, 300-pound female grizzly Thursday, and capturing her two cubs, after repeated efforts to scare off the animals failed.
Test missile launches from KodiakThe Alaska Aerospace Corporation just completed its second missile test of the summer as part of its partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. People in the area at the time report having seen the launch overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Murkowski in Sitka hours after critical health care voteLess than 24 hours after casting a critical vote on health care, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was back in her home state of Alaska. She had choice words about voting her conscience, despite pressure from the GOP and President Donald Trump himself.
No life sentences without parole for juveniles in AlaskaA U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating juveniles cannot automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole has not been an issue in Alaska.