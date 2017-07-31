Juneau Afternoon – 8-1-17

We’ll hear the second episode of the Midnight Oil podcast from Alaska’s Energy Desk – about the Trans Alaska Pipeline and how it shaped the state.”

We’ll hear the second episode of the Midnight Oil podcast from Alaska’s Energy Desk – about the Trans Alaska Pipeline and how it shaped the state.”

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.