Neighbor: Couple marking anniversary on cruise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A neighbor of a 39-year-old Utah woman killed aboard an Alaska cruise says it’s completely out of character for the woman’s husband to be accused of such violence.

Dana Nicholls told The Associated Press that he has lived near Kristy and Kenneth Manzanares for about 10 years and they appeared to be the perfect family. He says they were celebrating their wedding anniversary on the cruise this week.

Kristy Manzanares was found dead in a blood-splattered cabin Tuesday night. Her husband has been charged with murder. The FBI says he told an acquaintance he did it because she laughed at him.

Nicholls has set up an online fundraising page for the couple’s three daughters, saying they’re just like his children.