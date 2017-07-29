Klawock couple charged with tax evasion

A Klawock couple has been charged with four counts of willful failure to pay their individual income taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
A statement released Wednesday said Archie W. Demmert III and his wife, Roseann Demmert, earned income from commercial fishing through the company Vetta Bay LLC, which was owned by Archie Demmert. It was on this income that they allegedly failed to pay taxes.
The couple allegedly has not paid income tax for 13 separate tax years, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Steward, who is prosecuting the case.
“It comes to the attention of the IRS when there’s significant periods of time like that,” she said.
She added that the 13 years were not all consecutive.
“There were attempts to levy some of their assets that were successful, to pay some of the tax years that they hadn’t paid,” she said.
The Demmerts allegedly owe more than $400,000, not including penalties and interest.
If found guilty, they face a maximum sentence of one year in prison for each separate count. They also face a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.
The court has not yet set a date for the couple’s initial appearance.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska governor plans to propose tax billGov. Bill Walker says he will probably run for re-election but currently has more pressing issues on his mind ...
-
ADF&G maps out new zones for mountain goat hunting on BaranofBaranof Island will now be divided into 34 small hunt zones. ADF&G says this will allow them to manage at the subpopulation level and reduce the risk of overharvesting.
-
GCI tells customers “No Worries” increases data plan for “rural hub communities”As of Tuesday, customers in Nome, Kotzebue, Bethel, and Utqiagvik, were automatically upgraded to the No Worries Plan.
-
FDA proposes reducing nicotine in cigarettesIt would be the first time in the agency's history that it has sought to regulate the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.