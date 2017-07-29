Alaska State Troopers: Police justified in fatal shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska State Troopers investigation found Fairbanks police were “legally justified” in their use of deadly force in a May 25 shooting.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports a news release from the police department Thursday relayed the results of the investigation into the shooting of Shawn Buck on a South Fairbanks Mitchell Expressway overpass.
The release states Buck fired a revolver at law enforcement officers “numerous times” during a pursuit, and “at the time the officers fired their weapons, they all believed that they or their fellow officers were about to be killed or gravely injured by Buck.”
Buck had a felony warrant at the time related to a 2014 theft conviction. The release states the white pickup truck Buck was driving was stolen.
