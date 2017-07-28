University of Alaska could receive $5 million for capital projects

Five million dollars is coming down the legislative pipe for the state’s university system to spend on major building renovations and repairs.

The Legislature passed its capital budget Thursday and it’s waiting for the governor’s signature.

University of Alaska officials said the Board of Regents will decide how to distribute the money to Alaska universities at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Michael Ciri, vice chancellor for administration at the University of Alaska Southeast, said capital project dollars typically go to major building projects. For example, he said an operating budget would pay for fixing a damaged roof, but a roof replacement is paid for through the university’s capital budget.

He said UAS generally spends money on capital projects to save money on upkeep over time.