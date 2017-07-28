Newscast – Friday, July, 28, 2017

President Donald Trump says Congress should have approved a bill to repeal the Obama-era health law. Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined voted to kill the drive to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” or the Affordable Care Act.

Federal authorities are charging a Utah man in the murder of his wife aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Southeast Alaska.

The Alaska Legislature passed the state’s capital budget Thursday, allowing road projects and other construction to move forward.

