Newscast – Friday, July, 28, 2017

President Donald Trump says Congress should have approved a bill to repeal the Obama-era health law. Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined voted to kill the drive to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” or the Affordable Care Act.
Federal authorities are charging a Utah man in the murder of his wife aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Southeast Alaska.
The Alaska Legislature passed the state’s capital budget Thursday, allowing road projects and other construction to move forward.
After a rocky start, Unalaska’s subsistence salmon run hits target escapementWhile this year the McLees Lake subsistence salmon run is below average, it is not the lowest recorded.
Wrangell Assembly OKs wage boost for non-union, union employeesMunicipal employee wage increases and other changes will cost Wrangell close to a half-million dollars over three years. That includes terms of a collective bargaining agreement accepted earlier this month and similar changes for non-union employees approved this week.
