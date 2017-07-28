Juneau Afternoon – 7-31-17

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll hear the first episode of the Midnight Oil podcast from Alaska’s Energy Desk – about the Trans Alaska Pipeline and how it shaped the state.
Tom Paul will be here to highlight the upcoming Camp Damp;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Tune in tonight at 7 for a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly
Recent headlines
-
University of Alaska could receive $5 million for capital projectsThe University of Alaska Board of Regents will decide how the money is spent at its Aug.9 meeting.
-
New capital budget is much lower than previous budgetsObservers note the state has largely stopped funding its own construction projects. Now most of the capital budget comes from federal spending.
-
Gardentalk – Sampling potatoesMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski has some tips for harvesting our first potatoes and previews the 10th Birthday Celebration for the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
-
Silver Bay Seafoods Naknek target of state OSHA investigationA state Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator is looking into claims of workplace health and safety issues at the Silver Bay Seafoods processing plant in Naknek.