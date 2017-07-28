Coast Guard medevacs man suffering chest pain aboard fishing boat in Southeast Alaska

A man suffering from chest pain was hoisted from a fishing vessel Wednesday night by the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday night.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a medevac request the F/V Kindred Spirit, saying a crew member was suffering symptoms of a stroke. They were located in Stephens Passage near Port Snettisham.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka medevaced the man to Juneau.

Pilot Lt. Robert McCabe said the hoist was one of the most challenging the Air Station has ever done because of the low visibility. Weather on scene was 11 mph winds with light rain and scattered showers.

Port Snettisham is about 30 miles southeast of downtown Juneau, Alaska.