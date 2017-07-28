Alaska Fish and Game euthanizes ‘massive’ black bear

JUNEAU — Alaska Fish and Game officials euthanized a “massive” black bear that had been causing problems in an Alaska mobile home park area for several years.
The Juneau Empire reports the bear was euthanized Tuesday morning after an incident in the Switzer Village Mobile Park area in Juneau, where it became trapped in the arctic entry area of a trailer.
Fish and Game area biologist for wildlife Stephanie Sell said Wednesday the decision was made to euthanize that particular bear because it was known to have a history of destructive behavior.
Sell said she has been after that particular bear for several years because it had caused a lot of property damage and had been occasionally aggressive in its behavior.
