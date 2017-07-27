Feds charge Utah man with wife’s murder aboard cruise ship in Alaska 

Federal authorities are charging a Utah man in the murder of his wife aboard a cruise ship in Southeast Alaska.
Kenneth Ray Manzanares, 39, of Santa Clara, Utah, is charged in the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares.
According to the FBI’s criminal complaint, a witness watched Manzanares drag her toward a balcony. The release also said the witness then pulled her back into the couple’s cabin.
Emerald Princess security and medical personnel arrived at the cabin and found the victim inside, dead with a severe head wound. Blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces.
Cruise ship security restrained Manzanares, who was arrested Wednesday.
He is scheduled to make an initial appearance 2 p.m. today in federal court in Anchorage via video conference from Juneau. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy is presiding.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the federal charges during a news conference Thursday in Anchorage.
