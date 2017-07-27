Aircraft downed on north side of Lake Clark, recovery efforts underway

Recovery efforts are underway Thursday evening for what is believed to be a fatal aircraft accident in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.

The preserve is about 88 miles west of Kenai, Alaska.

Spokesperson Megan Richotte said that an NPS aircraft with rangers was launched to search after an emergency locator beacon signal that was picked up about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

“They did locate the ELT and found a downed and still burning aircraft in Miller Creek which is on the north side of Lake Clark itself,” she said.

According to Richotte, Regal Air out of Anchorage reported that the pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only occupant onboard the Cessna 206.

“Alaska State Troopers are enroute to Port Alsworth with a helicopter, and park rangers and state troopers will be going to the site of the crash for recovery operations this evening,” Richotte said.

She did not know Thursday what the Regal Cessna 206’s flight plan had been.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the accident.