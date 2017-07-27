Aircraft downed on north side of Lake Clark, recovery efforts underway

Recovery efforts are underway Thursday evening for what is believed to be a fatal aircraft accident in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.
The preserve is about 88 miles west of Kenai, Alaska.
Spokesperson Megan Richotte said that an NPS aircraft with rangers was launched to search after an emergency locator beacon signal that was picked up about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
“They did locate the ELT and found a downed and still burning aircraft in Miller Creek which is on the north side of Lake Clark itself,” she said.
According to Richotte, Regal Air out of Anchorage reported that the pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only occupant onboard the Cessna 206.
“Alaska State Troopers are enroute to Port Alsworth with a helicopter, and park rangers and state troopers will be going to the site of the crash for recovery operations this evening,” Richotte said.
She did not know Thursday what the Regal Cessna 206’s flight plan had been.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the accident.
Recent headlines
-
Legislature passes capital budget in one-day special sessionThe vote allows road projects and other construction to move forward. It was the only piece of business for the six-hour special session.
-
Entomologist tracks the year in Alaska bugsDerek Sikes is an associate professor of entomology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and insect curator at the Museum of the North. He said populations of various types of bugs can vary widely from year to year.
-
Feds charge Utah man with wife’s murder aboard cruise ship in AlaskaFederal authorities are charging a Utah man in the murder of his wife aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Southeast Alaska. Kenneth Ray Manzanares, 39, of Santa Clara, Utah, is charged in the death of Kristy Manzanares, who died Tuesday.
-
After Trump targets Murkowski, Interior Secretary reportedly warns Alaska’s senatorsSecretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke reportedly called Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her fellow Alaskan, Sen. Dan Sullivan, to say their state could run into trouble with the Trump administration.