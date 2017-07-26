Newscast – Wednesday, July 26, 2017

In this newscast:
- FBI investigating cruise ship death,
- Alaska Air Group reports earnings,
- Economics program cut at UAF, and
- Comment period ending on new ferry schedule.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Airlines profits despite pilot shortage, operational challengesAlaska Airlines is still ironing out operational wrinkles following the acquisition of Virgin America last year. At the same time, its smaller, regional airline is still grappling with a pilot shortage.
-
-
Haines author’s books optioned for potential TV seriesAn international television production company has optioned the rights for two of memoirs written by a Haines author. The small town may have more than 15 minutes of fame if the show comes to fruition.
-
Petersburg borough denies applications for Assembly recallThe Petersburg borough has rejected applications for the recall of four borough assembly members. The borough’s attorney has recommended against issuing recall petitions and defended the assembly’s decision to meet in May behind closed doors.