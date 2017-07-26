Juneau Afternoon – 7-27-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host the show.
We’ll talk with Mac Metcalfe about the 30th Anniversary /Reunion of the Alaska Army National Guard;
We’ll talk with Pete Trexler about the UAS Career & Technical Education classes;
We’ll get a preview of next week’s VA Listening session;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up;
We'll get a preview of next week's VA Listening session;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up;
Tonight at 7 on KTOO, tune in for Humankind.
