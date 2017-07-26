Juneau Afternoon – 7-27-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host the show.
We’ll talk with Mac Metcalfe about the 30th Anniversary /Reunion of the Alaska Army National Guard;
We’ll talk with Pete Trexler about the UAS Career & Technical Education classes;
We’ll get a preview of next week’s VA Listening session;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7 on KTOO, tune in for Humankind.
Recent headlines
Alaska Airlines profits despite pilot shortage, operational challengesAlaska Airlines is still ironing out operational wrinkles following the acquisition of Virgin America last year. At the same time, its smaller, regional airline is still grappling with a pilot shortage.
Green sponge discovered in Southeast could treat some cancersA green sponge discovered in 2005 in Southeast Alaska waters has unique properties that could be used to treat certain types of cancer. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hosted a news conference Wednesday morning.
Haines author’s books optioned for potential TV seriesAn international television production company has optioned the rights for two of memoirs written by a Haines author. The small town may have more than 15 minutes of fame if the show comes to fruition.
Petersburg borough denies applications for Assembly recallThe Petersburg borough has rejected applications for the recall of four borough assembly members. The borough’s attorney has recommended against issuing recall petitions and defended the assembly’s decision to meet in May behind closed doors.