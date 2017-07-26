Following health care vote, Trump singles out Murkowski with critical tweet

This afternoon, the U.S. Senate voted against an amendment to partially repeal the Affordable Care Act in a 55-45 split.
It was one of several votes concerning the health law in two days.
Following Tuesday’s narrow Senate vote to allow debate on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval toward Sen. Lisa Murkowski — stating that she “let the Republicans and our country down.”
The crowd in Ohio was amazing last night – broke all records. We all had a great time in a great State. Will be back soon!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine were the only Republican senators to vote no on the measure, causing a 50-50 split, which required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.
Murkowski said in an interview with MSNBC today she is isn’t very concerned about the president’s tweet, or how it affects her political future.
“I don’t think it’s wise to be operating on a daily basis thinking about what a statement or a response that causes you to be fearful of your electoral prospects,” Murkowski said. “We’re here to govern.”
Murkowski reminded the reporter that she isn’t up for re-election until 2022. She voted against today’s partial repeal amendment, while Sen. Dan Sullivan voted in support of the amendment.
Update: This story has been updated to reflect the vote on a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
