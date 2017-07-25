Juneau Afternoon – 7-26-17

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli DeLaney will host.
Merril Jensen will be here to highlight the 10th Anniversary of the Jensen Olsen Arboretum;
Robert Barr, Director of the Juneau Public Libraries, will be here to talk about an upcoming Introduction to Coding class;
Brian Holst, from the Juneau Economic Development Council. Will be here to talk about Start-Up Week;
And we’ll talk to thespians involved with the STAR presentation of Hamlet.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Southeast Alaska State Fair kicks off ThursdayHaines is getting ready for a weekend full of music, food and Ferris wheels. The 49th annual Southeast Alaska State Fair takes place Thursday through Sunday.
Republicans Murkowski, Collins oppose GOP health voteRepublican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska broke with their party and opposed the Senate vote to move ahead on health care.
Coast Guard works together with mariners on rescueA good Samaritan vessel and a Coast Guard aircrew rescued four fishermen Monday in Kodiak waters. The fishing vessel Grayling capsized in Kuprean of Strait near Raspberry Island, according to a Coast Guard news release, and the nearby Calista Marie came to their aid.
Late state budget delays fall-winter-spring ferry scheduleAlaskans have until the end of the month to tell the Marine Highway System what they think of its fall, winter and spring sailing plans.