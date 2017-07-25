Juneau Afternoon – 7-26-17

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Sheli DeLaney will host.

Merril Jensen will be here to highlight the 10th Anniversary of the Jensen Olsen Arboretum;

Robert Barr, Director of the Juneau Public Libraries, will be here to talk about an upcoming Introduction to Coding class;

Brian Holst, from the Juneau Economic Development Council. Will be here to talk about Start-Up Week;

And we’ll talk to thespians involved with the STAR presentation of Hamlet.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org