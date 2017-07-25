EPISODE 6 • When the lights went out – Alaska’s great recession

Less than ten years after oil started flowing, Alaska’s economy cratered. The recession was quick and deep. Ten banks failed, real estate values plummeted and tens of thousands of people fled the state. It was Alaska’s great recession, 20 years before the rest of the country went through almost the same thing.
Recent headlines
Southeast Alaska State Fair kicks off ThursdayHaines is getting ready for a weekend full of music, food and Ferris wheels. The 49th annual Southeast Alaska State Fair takes place Thursday through Sunday.
Republicans Murkowski, Collins oppose GOP health voteRepublican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska broke with their party and opposed the Senate vote to move ahead on health care.
Coast Guard works together with mariners on rescueA good Samaritan vessel and a Coast Guard aircrew rescued four fishermen Monday in Kodiak waters. The fishing vessel Grayling capsized in Kuprean of Strait near Raspberry Island, according to a Coast Guard news release, and the nearby Calista Marie came to their aid.
Late state budget delays fall-winter-spring ferry scheduleAlaskans have until the end of the month to tell the Marine Highway System what they think of its fall, winter and spring sailing plans.